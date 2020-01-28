MASON CITY - Lloyd L. Tinkey, 86, of Mason City, died on Monday, January 27, 2020, at the MercyOne Medical Center of North Iowa. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 119 South Georgia. Inurnment will be at Deer Creek Lutheran Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service time on Thursday. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the First United Methodist Church, 119 South Georgia or the family of Lloyd Tinkey. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.