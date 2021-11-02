 Skip to main content
MASON CITY-Lisa Tumilson, 58, of Mason City, passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021 at the MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A funeral service for Lisa will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home in Charles City. Burial will be held at a later date at Riverside Cemetery in Rockford.

Visitation will be at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home in Charles City from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 2, 2021 and will continue one hour before the service at the funeral home on Wednesday.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com

