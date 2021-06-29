 Skip to main content
Lisa E. Smith
Lisa E. Smith

Lisa E. Smith

Lisa E. Smith, 55, of Mason City passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021 with her family at her side.

Arrangements are pending.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd ST. NE Mason City, IA. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com

