Lisa E. Smith

MASON CITY-Lisa E. Smith, 55, Mason City, IA passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center with her family at her side.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 2, 2021 at Epiphany Parish – St. Joseph Catholic Church, 302 5th Street SE, Mason City, IA 50401.

Visitation will be 5:00 p.m .to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd ST. NE Mason City, IA. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com