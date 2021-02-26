 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Linette C. Bobst
0 comments

Linette C. Bobst

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Linette C. Bobst

CLARION-Linette C. Bobst, 85, of Clarion, passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center.

No services will be held.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Racial inequity in vaccine distribution

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News