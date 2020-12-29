Linda Walrod
Belmond - Linda Walrod, 67, of Belmond, IA, died unexpectedly, December 26, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City, IA. Visitation will be Thursday, Dec 31, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, Belmond. Funeral Services will be Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church, Belmond with a visitation an hour prior to services also. Funeral arrangements are being completed with the Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA.
