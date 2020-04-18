Linda Marie Beek
MASON CITY, IOWA - Linda Marie Beek, 70, of Mason City, IA died Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the I.O.O.F. Home in Mason City.

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will be having a private graveside service.

Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676, www.Fullertonfh.com, Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes.

