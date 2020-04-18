Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

MASON CITY, IOWA - Linda Marie Beek, 70, of Mason City, IA died Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the I.O.O.F. Home in Mason City.

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will be having a private graveside service.