Linda Mae Mausehund
MITCHELL-Linda Mae Mausehund, 72, of Mitchell, passed away peacefully Saturday, May, 29, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the Champion- Funeral Home in Osage with Pastor Roy Ott officiating. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Mitchell. A visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday at the Champion Funeral Home.
Champion Funeral Home 641-732-3706
