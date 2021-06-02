 Skip to main content
Linda Mae Mausehund
Linda Mae Mausehund

Linda Mae Mausehund

MITCHELL-Linda Mae Mausehund, 72, of Mitchell, passed away peacefully Saturday, May, 29, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the Champion- Funeral Home in Osage with Pastor Roy Ott officiating. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Mitchell. A visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday at the Champion Funeral Home.

wwwschroederfuneralhomes.com

Champion Funeral Home 641-732-3706

