Linda M. Kuhlers
Linda M. Kuhlers

Linda M. Kuhlers

Belmond-Linda M. Kuhlers, age 69, of Belmond, IA, died, Thursday, February 11, 2021, at the Iowa Specialty Hospital-Belmond, after a courageous battle with cancer. Public Funeral Service will be held Monday, February 15, 2020, at 1030 AM, at the Belmond United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery. Public Visitation will be on Sunday at the Belmond United Methodist Church from 1-4 PM and continues one hour prior to the services at church Monday. Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA.

