Linda Lee Wiley, 73, of Saint Ansgar, IA passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, October 3, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Linda and Ken Wiley's Home, 5050 Beech Avenue, St. Ansgar, IA 50472. The family requests no flowers. Memorials may be sent to her husband, Ken Wiley, 5050 Beech Avenue, St. Ansgar, IA 50472.