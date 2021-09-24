 Skip to main content
Linda Lee Wiley
Linda Lee Wiley

Linda Lee Wiley

Linda Lee Wiley

SAINT ANSGAR-Linda Lee Wiley, 73, of Saint Ansgar, IA passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to her husband, Ken Wiley, 5050 Beech Avenue, St. Ansgar, IA 50472.

Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes

