Linda Kay (Walrod) Schlichting
Linda Kay (Walrod) Schlichting, 73, of Britt passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Hancock County Health System in Britt.
Funeral for Linda Schlichting will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the United Methodist Church, 707 4th Street South West in Britt, with Pastor Robert Dodge officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.
You have free articles remaining.
Visitation for Linda will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.
Ewing Funeral Chapel 178 Center Street West Britt, Iowa 50423 641-843-3839 www.ewingfh.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.