Linda J. Westendorf
Linda J. (Fransen) Westendorf left this world on September 29, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City after a long battle with heart failure.

Visitation and Celebration of her life will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA. A time of memories and stories will be shared at 12:00 p.m. at the chapel.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA. (641) 432-2372. ColonialChapels.com

