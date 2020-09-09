Linda J. Schneckloth
BELMOND - Linda J. (Quam) Schneckloth, 70 of Belmond passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.
Funeral services for Linda Schneckloth will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 304 3rd Avenue North East, in Belmond with Pastor Katie Pals officiating. Burial will be at the Story City Municipal Cemetery at 2:00 PM on Thursday afternoon.
Visitation for Linda Schneckloth will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.