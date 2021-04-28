 Skip to main content
Linda J. Johnson
MANLY-Linda J. Johnson, 65, of Manly, passed away, Monday, April 26, 2021 at the University Of Iowa in Iowa City.

A Memorial Service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Bride Colonial Chapel, 110 Spring Street, Manly, Iowa, with Father Josh Link, celebrant. Burial will be held at a later date.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Manly.

Bride Colonial Chapel, 110 Spring Street, Manly, Iowa. 641-454-2242.ColonialChapels.com.

