Linda Gregory
0 comments

Linda Gregory

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Linda Gregory

Linda Gregory, 74, of Mason City, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Mercy One Hospice North Iowa. Arrangements are pending at this time.

In following the recommendations of the CDC, as well as careful consideration for the family and friends of Ms. Gregory, family have decided to postpone her funeral services until a future date.

The family appreciates the compassion and sympathies felt from the community and more information will be forthcoming as soon as it is available.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. Colonialchapels.com

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Gregory as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News