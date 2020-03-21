Linda Gregory

Linda Gregory, 74, of Mason City, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Mercy One Hospice North Iowa. Arrangements are pending at this time.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

In following the recommendations of the CDC, as well as careful consideration for the family and friends of Ms. Gregory, family have decided to postpone her funeral services until a future date.

The family appreciates the compassion and sympathies felt from the community and more information will be forthcoming as soon as it is available.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. Colonialchapels.com

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Gregory as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.