Linda Gregory
Linda Gregory, 74, of Mason City, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Mercy One Hospice North Iowa. Arrangements are pending at this time.
In following the recommendations of the CDC, as well as careful consideration for the family and friends of Ms. Gregory, family have decided to postpone her funeral services until a future date.
The family appreciates the compassion and sympathies felt from the community and more information will be forthcoming as soon as it is available.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. Colonialchapels.com
