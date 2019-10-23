Linda Dutton
AMES, IA - Linda Dutton 72, of Ames, IA. passed away on October 17, 2019. A memorial service will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 at 1:30pm at Stevens Memorial Chapel, 607 28th St, Ames, online condolences may be made at www.stevensmemorialchapel.com
