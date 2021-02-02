Linda B. Tweed
BRITT-Linda B. Tweed, 71, of Britt passed away Friday, January 29, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City.
Funeral services for Linda Tweed will be held on Monday, February 8, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Evangelical Free Church, 810 2nd Avenue Northwest in Britt. Services will be live streamed on the church's Facebook page.
Visitation will be held Monday, February 8, 2021 from 9:00 – 11:00 AM at the Evangelical Free Church.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa 50423, 641-843-3839
