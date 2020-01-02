NORTHWOOD - Lillian Lorraine (Steven) Smith, 95, of Northwood, died Friday, Dec. 27, at MercyOne Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City. Memorial services are 11 a.m.. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Asbury United Methodist Church, Lake Mills, with Pastor Rob Lanphere officiating; inurnment in Sunnyside Cemetery, Lake Mills. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Memorials to MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa, 232 2nd St. SE, Mason City, IA, 50401, or Asbury United Methodist Church, 107 E. Main St., Lake Mills, IA 50450. Mittelstadt Funeral Home is assisting the family, www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com; 641-592-0221.