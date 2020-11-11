 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lillian E. Loland
0 comments

Lillian E. Loland

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Lillian E. Loland

Lillian E. Loland, Toeterville, Iowa passed away on November 7, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Center in St.Ansgar.

A private graveside service was held at the Sunset Rest Cemetery in Northwood.

Schroeder Funeral Homes, St. Ansgar, 641-713-4920, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News