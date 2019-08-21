{{featured_button_text}}

Letty Marlene Eriksen

DOWS, IOWA - Letty Marlene Eriksen, 88, of Clarion and formerly of Dows, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center.

Graveside services for Letty Marlene Eriksen will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Fairview Cemetery in Dows. Pastor Mark Peterson will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the charity of donor's choice.

Ewing Funeral Home, 100 North Lee Street, Dows, Iowa 50071, 515-532-2233, www.ewingfh.com

