Letha Anne “Nana” Ciska
Letha Anne “Nana” Ciska, 79, passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021, in her Mason City, IA, home.

Family will be holding a celebration of life at a later date.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE Mason City. 641-423-2372 ColonialChapels.com

