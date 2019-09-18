Lester L. Hesley
MASON CITY – Lester L. Hesley, 75, of Mason City, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at his home.
Graveside service will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 am at Elmwood Cemetery with Pastor Craig Luttrell from Wesley United Methodist Church officiating.
A luncheon to follow at Village Courth Restaruant.
