Leslie M. "Les" Graversen

MASON CITY-Leslie M. "Les" Graversen, 93, of Mason City passed away on March 23, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

Visitation and public viewing will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401.

Les will be laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery in Plymouth, IA with a private family graveside service.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com