Leslie G. Uken
0 comments

Leslie G. Uken

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Leslie G. Uken

CLEAR LAKE - Leslie G. Uken, 60, of Clear Lake, died Monday at Mercy One North Iowa.

Funeral arrangements are pending at Oakcrest Funeral Services of Titonka.

To plant a tree in memory of Leslie Uken as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News