LeRoy J. Knutson

MASON CITY-LeRoy J. Knutson, 96, of Mason City passed away Friday, July 9, 2021 at the IOOF home in Mason City.

A Memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA. Inurnment will be in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City where military honors will be presented.

The family will greet friends and relatives from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening, July 27, 2021 at the funeral chapel.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com