LeRoy J. Knutson
MASON CITY-LeRoy J. Knutson, 96, of Mason City passed away Friday, July 9, 2021 at the IOOF home in Mason City.
Arrangements are pending.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
