BELMOND-LeRoy H. Goeman, 82, of Belmond, passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021 at UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines.

Funeral services for LeRoy Goeman will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 1:30 PM at the Immanuel Reformed Church, 3157 130th Street in rural Belmond with Pastor Dave DeKuiper officiating. Burial will be in the Immanuel Reformed Church Cemetery.