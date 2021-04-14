 Skip to main content
LeRoy H. Goeman
BELMOND-LeRoy H. Goeman, 82, of Belmond, passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021 at UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines.

Funeral services for LeRoy Goeman will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 1:30 PM at the Immanuel Reformed Church, 3157 130th Street in rural Belmond with Pastor Dave DeKuiper officiating. Burial will be in the Immanuel Reformed Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 15, 2021 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond.

Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa, 50421. 641-444-3248. www.ewingfh.com.

