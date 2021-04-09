LeRoy Dirksen

WODEN - A funeral service for LeRoy M. Dirksen, 74, of Greer, SC, formerly of Woden will be held Saturday at 11:00 AM at Calvary Baptist Church. Burial will be in Bingham Township Cemetery in rural Woden. Visitation wiil be held one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Oakcrest Funeral Services of Buffalo Center in charge of arrangements. www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com.