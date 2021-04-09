 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LeRoy Dirksen
0 comments

LeRoy Dirksen

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LeRoy Dirksen

WODEN - A funeral service for LeRoy M. Dirksen, 74, of Greer, SC, formerly of Woden will be held Saturday at 11:00 AM at Calvary Baptist Church. Burial will be in Bingham Township Cemetery in rural Woden. Visitation wiil be held one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Oakcrest Funeral Services of Buffalo Center in charge of arrangements. www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Vaccinating the world

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News