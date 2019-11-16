{{featured_button_text}}

LeRoy A. Schaumburg

CLARION, IOWA - LeRoy A. Schaumburg, 89, of Clarion passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 at his home.

Funeral services for LeRoy Schaumburg will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 18, 2019 at First Lutheran Church, 420 First Street Northwest in Clarion, with Pastor Grant Woodley officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Eagle Grove.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the church.

