Leora ‘Lee' Huddleston

Leora ‘Lee' Huddleston, age 85 of Mc Intire, IA, passed away Saturday, Sept 7, 2019 at the Riceville Family Care and Therapy Center. Funeral services will be 1 pm Wednesday, Sept 11, 2019 at the Mc Intire United Methodist Church followed by burial in the Wayne Cemetery. Friends may call on Tuesday from 5 to 7 pm at the Lindstrom Funeral Home in Riceville and for an hour prior to services at the church.

