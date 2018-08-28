Leone A. Christiansen
Mason City - Leone A. Christiansen, 93, of Mason City, died Monday (August 27, 2018) at the Muse Norris Inpatient Unit- Hospice of North Iowa in Mason City.
A Celebration of Life will be held 10:00am Thursday (August 30, 2018) at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 329 E State St, Mason City with Reverend Burton Everist officiating. Inurnment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery following the services.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00pm until 7:00pm, Wednesday (August 29, 2018) at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St, NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
