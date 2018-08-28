Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Leone A. Christiansen

Mason City - Leone A. Christiansen, 93, of Mason City, died Monday (August 27, 2018) at the Muse Norris Inpatient Unit- Hospice of North Iowa in Mason City.

A Celebration of Life will be held 10:00am Thursday (August 30, 2018) at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 329 E State St, Mason City with Reverend Burton Everist officiating. Inurnment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery following the services.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00pm until 7:00pm, Wednesday (August 29, 2018) at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St, NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Leone A. Christiansen
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments