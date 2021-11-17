Leonard Lawson

THOMPSON-Leonard Lawson, 66, of Thompson, passed away Monday, November 15, 2021, peacefully at his home.

Celebration of Life services will be held 10:30 A.M., Saturday November 20, 2021, at Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa 50436. A gathering of friends and family will begin at 9:00 A.M. until time of service at the funeral home on Saturday.

Burial of cremains will be held in Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Leonard Lawson memorial fund in care of the family.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com 641-585-2685