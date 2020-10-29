 Skip to main content
Leonard Kaduce
Klemme - Leonard Kaduce, 95, of Klemme, IA, died, Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at his home in Klemme, IA, surrounded by his famil Andrews Funeral Home, Klemme, IA.

