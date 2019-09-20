{{featured_button_text}}

Leonard E. Paca

GARNER – Leonard E. Paca, 97, of Garner, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Concord Care Center in Garner.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Monday, September 23, 2019 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Duncan with Rev. Fr. Jerry Kopacek officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the Britt Veterans Ceremonial Unit. Inurnment will be held 10:30 A.M., Tuesday at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Duncan.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 P.M., Sunday at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Duncan with a Scriptural wake service at 1:30 P.M. followed by a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus rosary. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.

Memorials may be directed to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church or Hospice of North Iowa. Arrangements are with Cataldo Funeral Home. 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family of Leonard Paca, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Sep 22
Visitation
Sunday, September 22, 2019
2:00PM-5:00PM
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
2343 Navy Ave
Britt, IA 50423
Order flowers for Leonard's Visitation
Guaranteed delivery before Leonard's Visitation begins.
Sep 23
Service
Monday, September 23, 2019
10:30AM
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
2343 Navy Ave
Britt, IA 50423
Order flowers for Leonard's Service
Guaranteed delivery before Leonard's Service begins.

Tags

Load comments