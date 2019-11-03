{{featured_button_text}}
ST. ANSGAR -- Leona S. (Pattyn) Kleckner, 93, of St. Ansgar, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2at Good Samaritan Society in St. Ansgar. Services are 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Visitation Catholic Church, Stacyville, with Father Raymond Burkle officiating. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Monday with a prayer service at 4 p.m. at Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, St. Ansgar; burial in St. Ansgar Cemetery. www.schroederandsites.com

