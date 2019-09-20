Leona Mae Orvick
FOREST CITY – Leona Mae Orvick, 93 of Forest City died Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 A.M., Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St. Forest City with Pastor Rod Hopp of Immanuel Lutheran Church officiating.
Burial will be held in Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City.
You have free articles remaining.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.cataldoschottfh.com
To send flowers to the family of Leona Orvick, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.