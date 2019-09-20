{{featured_button_text}}
Leona Mae Orvick

FOREST CITY – Leona Mae Orvick, 93 of Forest City died Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 A.M., Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St. Forest City with Pastor Rod Hopp of Immanuel Lutheran Church officiating.

Burial will be held in Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685

Online condolences for the family may be left at www.cataldoschottfh.com

