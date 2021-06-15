 Skip to main content
Leona M. Funk
Leona M. Funk

Leona M. Funk

MASON CITY-Leona M. Funk, 99, of Mason City, IA passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021, at her home.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Friday, June 18, 2021, at the St. John's Episcopal Church with the Rev. Stephen Benitz officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, June 18, 2021, from 9:30 until 10:30 AM at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave. Memorials may be directed to the St. John's Episcopal Church or Hospice of North Iowa. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

