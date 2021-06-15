Leona M. Funk
MASON CITY-Leona M. Funk, 99, of Mason City, IA passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021, at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Friday, June 18, 2021, at the St. John's Episcopal Church with the Rev. Stephen Benitz officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, June 18, 2021, from 9:30 until 10:30 AM at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave. Memorials may be directed to the St. John's Episcopal Church or Hospice of North Iowa. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.