Lendell Foland, 79, of Geneva, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020, at Franklin General Hospital in Hampton. Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 15th from 4-6 p.m. at the Sietsema-Atkinson Funeral Home in Hampton. Due to COVID restrictions, masks will be required and a limit of 15 people inside at a time. A private family service will be held.

