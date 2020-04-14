× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lelia M. Hansen Bates

MASON CITY - Lelia M. Hansen Bates, 89, of Mason City, died Monday, April 13, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa - Hospice in Mason City.

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lelia's family will hold a funeral service at a future date.

Condolences and memorials may be sent to Leila's family in care of Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, or left at ColonialChapels.com.

