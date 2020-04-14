Lelia M. Hansen Bates
MASON CITY - Lelia M. Hansen Bates, 89, of Mason City, died Monday, April 13, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa - Hospice in Mason City.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lelia's family will hold a funeral service at a future date.
Condolences and memorials may be sent to Leila's family in care of Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, or left at ColonialChapels.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Lelia Bates as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.