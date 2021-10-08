 Skip to main content
Leila C. Kruger

GARNER-Leila C. Kruger, 88, of Garner died Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Belmond

A public visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Monday, October 11, 2021 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St. in Garner. A graveside service will follow the visitation at Concord Township Cemetery in Garner with Pastor Eric Pluff officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page.

Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com

