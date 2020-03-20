Leanne S. Elwood
Leanne S. Elwood, 75, of Mason City and formerly Manly, IA passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City with her family at her side.

In following the recommendations of the CDC, Iowa Department of Public Health as well as careful consideration for the family and friends of Mrs.Elwood, Leanne's family has decided to postpone their funeral services until a future date.

The family appreciates the compassion and sympathies felt from the community and more information will be forthcoming as soon as it is available.

In Lieu of Flowers, the family asks that you direct memorials to either MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit or the Salvation Army.

Bride Colonial Chapel, 110 E Spring Street, Manly IA 50456, (641) 454-2242, ColonialChapels.com.

Service information

Mar 21
Celebration of Life
Saturday, March 21, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
Bride Colonial Chapel
110 East Spring Street
Manly, IA 50456
Mar 21
Sharing of Memories
Saturday, March 21, 2020
3:30PM
Bride Colonial Chapel
110 East Spring Street
Manly, IA 50456
Breaking News