Leanne S. Elwood

Leanne S. Elwood, 75, of Mason City and formerly Manly, IA passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City with her family at her side.

In following the recommendations of the CDC, Iowa Department of Public Health as well as careful consideration for the family and friends of Mrs.Elwood, Leanne's family has decided to postpone their funeral services until a future date.

The family appreciates the compassion and sympathies felt from the community and more information will be forthcoming as soon as it is available.

In Lieu of Flowers, the family asks that you direct memorials to either MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit or the Salvation Army.

Bride Colonial Chapel, 110 E Spring Street, Manly IA 50456, (641) 454-2242, ColonialChapels.com.

