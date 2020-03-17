Leanne S. Elwood

Leanne S. Elwood, 75, of Mason City and formerly Manly, IA passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City with her family at her side.

A Celebration of her life will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Bride Colonial Chapel, 110 E. Spring Street, Manly, IA 50456. A time for sharing memories led by Pastor Cory Allard of Bethel United Methodist Church will begin at 3:30 p.m.

In Lieu of Flowers, the family asks that you direct memorials to either MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit or the Salvation Army.

Bride Colonial Chapel. 110 East Spring Street, Manly, IA 50456. (641) 454-2242. ColonialChapels.com.

