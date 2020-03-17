Leanne S. Elwood
0 comments

Leanne S. Elwood

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Leanne S. Elwood

Leanne S. Elwood, 75, of Mason City and formerly Manly, IA passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City with her family at her side.

A Celebration of her life will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Bride Colonial Chapel, 110 E. Spring Street, Manly, IA 50456. A time for sharing memories led by Pastor Cory Allard of Bethel United Methodist Church will begin at 3:30 p.m.

In Lieu of Flowers, the family asks that you direct memorials to either MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit or the Salvation Army.

Bride Colonial Chapel. 110 East Spring Street, Manly, IA 50456. (641) 454-2242. ColonialChapels.com.

To send flowers to the family of Leanne Elwood, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 21
Celebration of Life
Saturday, March 21, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
Bride Colonial Chapel
110 East Spring Street
Manly, IA 50456
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life begins.
Mar 21
Sharing of Memories
Saturday, March 21, 2020
3:30PM
Bride Colonial Chapel
110 East Spring Street
Manly, IA 50456
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Sharing of Memories begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News