MASON CITY -- Leanne Elwood, 74, of Mason City, died Friday, March 13, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit. Arrangements are pending at Bride Colonial Chapel, 110 E. Spring St., Manly, (641) 454-2242; ColonialChapels.com.

