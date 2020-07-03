LeAllyn C. Josten
CLEAR LAKE – LeAllyn C. Josten, 78, of Clear Lake, formerly of Klemme, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City.

Funeral service are pending at Cataldo Funeral Home. 641-923-2841. www.cataldofuneralhome.com.

