Layne Borseth
0 comments

Layne Borseth

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Layne Eugene Borseth

SHEFFIELD -- Layne Eugene Borseth, 66, died Thursday, June 25. A memorial service will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at First Grace Baptist Church in Sheffield with burial in Hillside Cemetery in Sheffield. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, at First Grace Baptist Church in Sheffield. Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Hampton is assisting the family, www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com; 641-456-3232.

To plant a tree in memory of Layne Borseth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News