Layne Borseth

SHEFFIELD -- Layne Eugene Borseth, 66, died Thursday, June 25. A memorial service will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at First Grace Baptist Church in Sheffield with burial in Hillside Cemetery in Sheffield. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, at First Grace Baptist Church in Sheffield. Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Hampton is assisting the family, www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com; 641-456-3232.