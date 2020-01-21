Lawrence “Larry” Squier
Lawrence “Larry” Squier, 97, of Floyd, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the 11th Street Chautauqua Guest Home in Charles City surrounded by loving family.
A funeral service for Larry Squier will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Grace United Methodist Church in Floyd with Pastor Mechille Boldt officiating. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Floyd.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home and continue one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Grace United Methodist Church or family's choice.
Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
1205 South Main Street
Charles City , IA 50616
10:30AM
701 1st Avenue
Floyd, IA 50435
