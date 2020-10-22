Lawrence E. Frisch
MASON CITY - Lawrence Edward Frisch, 100, of Mason City, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Health Center. A private family graveside service will be held in the Grafton Cemetery. Services will be livestreamed on the Major Erickson Funeral Home Facebook page on Friday, October 23, 2020, at 12:45 a.m. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
