{{featured_button_text}}
Fullerton logo

MASON CITY --- LaVonne Mae Hansen, 92, of Mason City, died Thursday, Oct. 10, at Heritage Care Center. Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St. SE, Mason City, officiated by Pastor Steve Johnson of First Covenant Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home; interment will be in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. 641-423-8676; www.Fullertonfh.com; Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Tags

Load comments