Lavonne Gregory
Lavonne Gregory

Lavonne Gregory

Lavonne Gregory, 89, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 at Manly Specialty Care in Manly.

A Graveside service will be held 1:00 pm on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Oakwood Cemetery in Plymouth with Pastor Sue Simmons officiating.

Bride Colonial Chapel, 110 E. Spring St. Manly. (641)454-2242. ColonialChapels.com.

